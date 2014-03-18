NATPE Europe to Highlight Polish Programming

The upcoming NATPE Europe between June 23 to June 26, 2014 will include a spotlight on Poland, reports Rod Perth, president and CEO of NATPE Content.

Poland is now one of Europe’s largest TV markets, with a penetration rate of around 80% for cable and satellite and more than 20 digital terrestrial TV channels available to the public.

The spotlight on Poland will take place at a showcase event on June 25 at the Cloud 9 Sky Bar & Lounge at the Hilton Prague Hotel where the convention is being held. The spotlight is being sponsored by major Polish TV companies TVN, ATM Group and Monolith Films. The three companies will also be exhibiting in the Polish Programming Pavilion on the NATPE Europe Market Floor.

"This is another clear example of our commitment to supporting and promoting the program industry in Europe,” explained Rod Perth in a statement. “With DTT and VOD making gains, local films and shows are now the primetime schedule drivers of Poland’s largest channels, with localized formats the mainstay of entertainment output along with factual entertainment and scripted reality. The growth and development of Poland’s TV industry represents a host of opportunities to the international market alongside a wealth of valuable experience for its neighboring regions.”

NATPE Europe will be held for the first time in Prague this year and it replaces the long running NATPE Budapest, which had previously been known as DISCOP.