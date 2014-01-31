NATPE: Dot 'N Feather Inks First Development Deals

Los Angeles-based production company Dot 'N Feather Ideation announced its first slate of development deals during NATPE 2014 in Miami.

Among them is a project with reality television production company TGroup (truTV's Container Wars, Food Network's Mystery Diners) titled Puget Sound Gold. The series is shot in the waters off of Seattle as tribal and non-tribal fisherman battle to harvest the latest delicacy taking Japan, Korea and China by storm, the geoduck, a large clam. The company is pegging the series as the first to have complete access to Native American life as they compete with non-tribal boats.

Deals have also been made with Universal Television; Shark Tank star and FUBU founder Daymond John's Shark Productions for an entrepreneurial-based reality show; and Ugly Brother Studios (MTV's House of Food), a TV and film production company run by twins brothers Mike and Tim Duffy.

"We are thrilled to be in business with Dot ‘N Feather and are developing a number of projects with [them]," said Fernando Hernandez, senior VP, alternative programming, Universal Television.

Dot 'N Feather, which is run by former Access Hollywood correspondent and cohost Tony Potts and his wife author and entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera, produces entertainment, beauty, fashion, lifestyle and travel content.