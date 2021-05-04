NATPE Adds Four Members to Board of Directors

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) in Los Angeles has named four industry executives to three-year terms on its board of directors.

The new appointees represent such disciplines as streaming, global distribution, data and analytics, international production and talent management. They are:

Sarah Aubrey (Image credit: NATPE)

• Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, responsible for overseeing the streamer’s slate of drama, comedy, unscripted, documentary and animation programming.



Sean Cohan (Image credit: NATPE)



• Sean Cohan, chief growth officer and president, international at Nielsen, responsible for global strategy, corporate development, growth partnerships and all international business, including measurement, outcomes, sports, and Gracenote Content Services across more than 80 countries.



Dan Cohen (Image credit: NATPE )

• Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, who leads the company’s worldwide content licensing and distribution operations.

Laura Kennedy (Image credit: NATPE)

• Laura Kennedy, CEO of Avalon, the talent management, production and distribution group based in London, Los Angeles and New York.

“The addition of these four executives to our strong, diverse and experienced board embraces our objective through the next three years to continue to reflect the industry’s content and distribution while actively increasing the diversity of our membership,” NATPE chairman Andy Kaplan said in a statement.

The NATPE board has 41 members representing all areas of the content industry.