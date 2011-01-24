NATPE 2011: WPP'S Sorrell Calls for Self-Regulation inAddressable Advertising

Click here for complete NAPTE 2011 coverage

WPP Group Chief Executive Martin Sorrell on Monday claimed

that as addressable advertising becomes more prevalent, it needs to remain up

to the companies that implement the technologies to regulate themselves in

terms of privacy issues.

"It has to be self-regulation, we musn't get

into more regulation," he said during a keynote session at the NATPE

conference in Miami.

And Sorrell lauded the importance of the emerging

addressable advertising platforms, noting that his organization has

"become a VC company" in terms of investing in companies in the

space.

"It gives us the ability to understand [media

consumption] in a far, far more effective way," he said of the

technology.

In an hour-long session at the media confab, Sorrell also

called smart phone mobility the most disruptive development currently, and said

that technology companies "are not really technology companies,"

noting they are basically media companies now.

Among other topics, Sorrell said the US is "going to

have to grapple with its deficit, maybe not before the next general election

- that will put some pressure on their economy." However he noted

that to "write off" the U.S. economy would be a mistake.