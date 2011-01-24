NATPE 2011: Lifetime/History's Dubuc: Ad Market‘Recovered'

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2011

"If last year's any example, it

recovered," Lifetime and History chief Nancy Dubuc said of the ad market

on a panel of cable executives moderated by Lionsgate Entertainment's TV

Group President Kevin Beggs at NATPE Monday.

Dubuc says Lifetime and History parent AETN last year beat

its projections "by quite a bit" and that they're still

seeing a "robust marketplace." She said she expects a robust

upfront and that she is "eager to see exactly how robust," adding

that there's "definitely a different mindset than it was 18 months

ago."

Panelists USA Network's Jeff Wachtel and

Turner's Michael Wright pointed out, however, that cable networks still have

a ways to go in achieving pricing parity with broadcast.

Bravo boss Frances Berwick, also a panelist, raised the point that many

of cable's biggest recent programming successes, such as AMC's The

Walking Dead, worked largely because they were "brand bulls-eyes." AMC

has a built not only a tradition of strong original series but also a

fall programming slate of scary fare leading up to Walking Dead's

Halloween debut, she noted.