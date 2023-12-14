Nat Geo, Stanley Tucci Cook Up Food-Themed Docuseries
‘Tucci — Heart of Italy’ explores the complexity of Italy through its cuisine
National Geographic has teamed with actor Stanley Tucci to develop a documentary series that explores the flavors of Italian cuisine.
The 10-episode series, Tucci — The Heart of Italy, follows the Emmy-winning actor as he unlocks the distinct flavors of food that define each region of Italy, according to the network. As Tucci travels to each corner of the country, he will seek out the essence of each region and its people through the food they eat, said Nat Geo.
Tucci hosted a food-culture series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, for two seasons on CNN, but the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network declined to continue it further.
“National Geographic is the perfect home for Stanley to share his knowledge and passion for Italy’s people, food and culture,” Nat Geo executive VP of global factual and unscripted Tom McDonald said in a statement. “Our programming is all about inspiring a deeper connection to the world. With Stanley as their guide, audiences will be transported to places and to flavors they’ve never experienced before.”
Added Tucci: “National Geographic is all about adventure and exploration, and I am honored to take viewers once again to explore Italy through the lens of food. In Italy’s many distinct regions there is always something new to discover and I’m more than excited to begin the process in partnership with BBC Studios.”
Tucci — The Heart of Italy is produced by Salt Productions and BBC Studios, with Tucci and Lottie Birmingham serving as executive producers.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.