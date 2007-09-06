National Geographic Channel Gets Branding Help

National Geographic Channel will team with a couple of marketing partners to promote upcoming specials, including getting a plug from dead bodies (gives new meaning to the term, " I see dead people") for a show about live ones.

For its Inside the Living Body, which debuts Sept. 16 at 8 p.m., NGC is teaming up with Bodies … The Exhibition, which displays carefully preserved dead bodies for a tour of their insides. The show will get promotions in print ads and signage at the exhibitions, currently in Las Vegas, San Diego, Pittsburgh and elsewhere. The exhibition will get cable ads and online plugs from the channel.

For Incredible Human Machine, which debuts Oct. 21, the network will hook up with Men's Health magazine, which will provide a full-page ad in its October issue, an e-mail blast about the show, banner ads on MensHealth.com and MensHealhUrbanathalon.com and a plug the magazine's feature page, Inside Out. NGC, in turn, will help to promote the magazine's Urbanathalon race, being held in New York and Chicago, with cable and online exposure and e-mail blasts of its own.