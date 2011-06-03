NationalGeographic and Panasonic Announce Sponsorship Deal

National

Geographic Channel announced Friday that it has signed a sponsorship deal with

Panasonic to bring a programming block focused on UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The sponsorship

will deliver content to NGC viewers across five continents - Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia. Beginning on June 5, Panasonic

Presents The World Heritage Special block will air in Asia, Latin America and the U.S.; The World Heritage

Special programming block will run in the other regions.

For the next 12

months, NGC will run documentaries about UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as

the Taj Mahal, Machu Pichu, Yellowstone National Park and Stonehenge.

"The quality of

programming and the brand integrity offered by National Geographic Channel

provides a perfect global platform to reach our target audience," said Alex

Nunoya, GM, advertising group, corporate brand strategy, Panasonic Corporation.

"We believe that

National Geographic Channel's innovative and educational brand equity will

further strengthen Panasonic's mission to educate people about World Heritage

monuments," said Hernan Lopez, president/CEO of Fox International Channels.