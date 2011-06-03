NationalGeographic and Panasonic Announce Sponsorship Deal
National
Geographic Channel announced Friday that it has signed a sponsorship deal with
Panasonic to bring a programming block focused on UNESCO World Heritage sites.
The sponsorship
will deliver content to NGC viewers across five continents - Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia. Beginning on June 5, Panasonic
Presents The World Heritage Special block will air in Asia, Latin America and the U.S.; The World Heritage
Special programming block will run in the other regions.
For the next 12
months, NGC will run documentaries about UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as
the Taj Mahal, Machu Pichu, Yellowstone National Park and Stonehenge.
"The quality of
programming and the brand integrity offered by National Geographic Channel
provides a perfect global platform to reach our target audience," said Alex
Nunoya, GM, advertising group, corporate brand strategy, Panasonic Corporation.
"We believe that
National Geographic Channel's innovative and educational brand equity will
further strengthen Panasonic's mission to educate people about World Heritage
monuments," said Hernan Lopez, president/CEO of Fox International Channels.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.