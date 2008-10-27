NATAS Announces Tech Emmy Winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of its 60th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award to Ivan G. Seidenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Verizon Communications.

The awards will be presented at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, the day before the giant Consumer Electronics Show kicks off.

"These are truly dynamic and exciting times for the television industry, and these Emmy winners were rewarded for their significant impact in enhancing the consumer viewing experience," said Peter Price, NATAS president and CEO. "Of this esteemed group, we are pleased to commend technology and engineering professionals who contribute to the ongoing development of television."

The awards salute achievements in all kind of television modes, and honor excellence in creativity and adaptation of technology that improves the viewing experience.