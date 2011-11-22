NASCAR.com Expands Audience

NASCAR.com finished its coverage of the ten-race Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup with overall growth of 19% in page views, which hit nearly 53.2 million in the 2011 season and a similar 19% bounce in daily unique visitors, which grew to 898,488 in this year.

NASCAR.com's RaceBuddy, an interactive live product that allows online users to watch alternative camera angles, also saw significant usage with around 4.6 million video streams or around 514,000 streams for each of the nine races where the RaceBuddy product was offered.

Matthew Hong, senior VP and general manager of sports operations for Turner Sports, which manages NASCAR.com, noted in a statement that the increased traffic came in a season where "we unveiled a new homepage, launched a new RaceView and extended coverage of RaceBuddy."

NASCAR.com also saw a 225% spike in video streams, which hit 6.6 million in 2011, and significant growth in usage of its news, fantasy game, multimedia, local racing and other offerings.