NASCAR, Turner Revamp and Extend Digital Partnership

NASCAR and Turner Sports have revamped and extended their long-standing digital partnership in a new deal that will run through 2016 and provide NASCAR with greater operational control of its digital properties.

As part of the new agreement, NASCAR will take over managing the business, editorial, technical operations of its interactive, social media and digital platforms in 2013.

NASCAR.COM, and the sport's other digital and social media platforms, have been managed by Turner Sports since 2001.

Turner Sports, meanwhile, will continue to oversee advertising sales and sponsorships across NASCAR-branded digital platforms through 2016, with the unique users from the NASCAR digital properties continuing to roll up into the Turner digital portfolio, which includes a large number of sports related sites and offerings.

"Turner Sports has been, and will continue to be, a great partner for NASCAR," said Brian France, chairman and chief executive officer of NASCAR in a statement. "Taking a leadership role as it relates to our digital rights is something we as the sanctioning body know is important for the future of our sport, the development of our drivers and most importantly, the experience for both our current fans and future followers."

"Turner Broadcasting and NASCAR have helped make each other successful for more than 28 years through a working relationship that, over time, has evolved with the media and technology landscape," added David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. in a statement. "The latest extension of our partnership is a strategically and fiscally enhanced business model for our company and ensures that NASCAR.COM remains a core asset of Turner's leading digital ad sales portfolio. Our unrivaled sports assets and scale offer advertisers the means to deliver the most targeted and relevant marketing messages across multiple digital and mobile platforms and properties."