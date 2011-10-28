NASCAR Speeds to Google TV

NASCAR.com has launched NASCAR.com LIVE, a new app for Google TV, the Android-based platform for connected or smart TVs.

The launch is NASCAR.com's first app for a connected TV and its first attempt to bring interactive features onto the TV screen. It is also the first racing app for Google TV, which is launching a second, improved version of its smart TV platform.

Justin Williams, senior director of business operations for NASCAR.com, which is managed by Turner Sports, noted that they had spent some time exploring the space before picking Google TV as their first launch partner for a smart TV.

"NASCAR.com LIVE is an exciting option for fans looking to consume NASCAR.com content through their television experience," he noted. "Our partnership with Google TV is another example of NASCAR.com's efforts to deliver content through emerging platforms and technologies."

The free application is designed to be used with both live races and as a source of information about the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, Nationwide Series and the Camping World Truck Series when there aren't scheduled racing events.

During live race broadcasts on Fox, TNT and ESPN/ABC, the app has a "Live Mode" that works with the TV's picture-in-picture feature, offering such additional information as lap-by-lap updates, lead changes and statistics from the live leaderboard.

On Non-Race Days, users can access a wide variety of other information, including library of HD video on-demand clips, upcoming race schedules, standings, archived race results, driver profiles and basic information about NASCAR in a NASCAR 101 section.