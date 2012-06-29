NASCAR Selects SapientNitro

Following the announcement earlier this year that NASCAR had restructure its deal with Turner to take back business and editorial control of its interactive, digital and social media rights, the sanctioning body has announced that it has selected SapientNitro to design and build a new platform for its digital offerings, which include NASCAR.com.

Under the revamped deal with Turner, NASCAR will take over technical operations and infrastructure of NASCAR.com and all other NASCAR digital platforms, starting in January 2013.

Turner had handled those operations since 2001. Turner will continue to handle advertising and sponsorships sales across its digital platforms through 2016.

"Building our digital platform with a partner like SapientNitro is reflective of the strong commitment to offer our fans a best-in-class experience with NASCAR.com and all of our digital platforms," said Marc Jenkins, NASCAR's VP of digital media. "The digital experience we're developing will provide NASCAR fans with the ultimate level of engagement while also providing the sport with the tools to attract the next generation of fans."

In addition to its NASCAR work, the sports marketing and technology firm SapientNitro also works with such sports and entertainment clients as WWE, Ladbrokes and LeBron James.

"NASCAR appreciates that its target consumers are increasingly digitally centered, and sees a real strategic opportunity to evolve in a more connected fan experience -- before, during and after events," said Matthew Huser, group account director, SapientNitro, which is a division of Sapient. "The proliferation of digital presents more compelling opportunities for NASCAR to attract and engage with their consumers. We're honored that NASCAR has selected us to work alongside them in developing the sport's new digital experience."