NASCAR Gets New HD Instant Replay System

Video transcoding and workflow automation vendor, Telestream, has created a new high definition (HD) instant replay system for NASCAR race control officials that will be used during the 2012 racing season.

The system will use Telestream's new Replay multichannel video player combined with its Pipeline HD video capture system to provide instant capture and display of 18 high definition 720p camera feeds so that race officials can view detailed information to make quick decisions about the race.

"The instant replay system that Telestream will be providing NASCAR next season will enable our officials to perform their jobs in an even more efficient and time-sensitive manner," said Robin Pemberton, NASCAR VP of competition, in a statement. "Having instant access to that many camera angles featuring such high quality video will be a terrific addition to our race weekends."

Other key features include the ability for officials to view on-track incidents through synchronized multiple camera angle displays in real time or on-demand, capabilities to instantly go full-screen on one or more selected camera angles and a timeline that displays event information over the entire duration of the event.