Watchdog Group Asks Charter To Drop AT&T Service Inequality Claim

The principal advertising self-regulatory body has suggested Charter Communications to stop claiming that AT&T’s internet service, without a distinction between cable/copper and fiber, is unreliable and glitchy “to a consumer-noticeable degree” compared to its Spectrum offering.



The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs said that was because Charter had not provided any backing for its superior performance claim.



Charter said it was disappointed but remains a supporter of the self-regulatory process and will take NAD's recommendation under advisement for future commercials.



Charter talked about future ads because it told NAD that it had already permanently pulled the ad before learning that AT&T had complained about it.



Charter had questioned whether NAD should have even been considering the challenge because Charter said the disputed claim of AT&T's jittery and glitchy service was not expressly stated in the commercial and that the evidence of service quality is a complex subject.



NAD was unconvinced. ■