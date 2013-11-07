NAB/NATAS Team On Mobile TV Event

The National Association of Broadcasters and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is teaming on a Nov. 13 forum on the future of mobile TV.



The event, at NAB headquarters in Washington, will include demos, research and a panel discussion featuring representatives of mobile DTV initiatives Dyle TV and Mobile 500.



"Delivering video to mobile devices is an essential evolution for television broadcasters," said NAB President Gordon Smith in announcing the event. "Through events like this, our goal is to inform broadcasters about how their stations can utilize mobile TV technology to realize the opportunities and advantages of providing live and local television to viewers on-the-go."



The forum will also be webcast.



Just last week, mobile broadcast backers announced a major marketing push for the holiday season, and the D.C. event will include demonstrations of mobile receivers that will be available to fill out those shopping lists.