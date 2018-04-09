NAB 2018: Disney/ABC, Redrock Micro Lower the ‘DigiBoom’

Redrock Microsystems and Disney|ABC Television Group and Disney Research are using this week’s NAB show in Las Vegas to unveil the DigiBoom, a gimbal-stabilized, hybrid camera rig.

They claim that the new hybrid and modular rig merges the best elements found in gimbal, jib, Steadicam, drone and handheld camera technologies in order to capture “cinematic moves and impossible camera angles.” They said “core” technology and associated patents were developed by Disney|ABC Television Group and Disney Research.

Targeted to solo operators and small production teams for live and pre-recorded news, sports and other events, DigiBoom can place the camera from ground level to more than eight feet (or up to 12 feet with an optional extension) in tandem with a time-time powered gimbal that keeps the shots smooth and steady, they said.

DigiBoom, they added, is easy to learn, as many of the controls and function are similar to traditional ENG (electronic news gathering) cameras. They said the “preferred” recorder and camera for DigiBoom are the Blackmagic Video Assist and Micro Studio Camera 4K.

DigiBoom has been field tested and refined over the past two years with Disney/ABC, ABC News, and Marvel, and is being used widely at ESPN for live and recorded sports coverage, including for the 2018 Rose Bowl.

DigiBoom is targeting full avaialbity this summer, and pricing hasn’t been announced.

“Redrock has empowered small crews and solo operators to punch above their weight class for over a decade,” James Hurd, president of Redrock Microsystems, said in a statement. “DigiBoom represents this kind of leap forward for location news, sports, and events.”

“Over the past two years we have seen DigiBoom deliver tremendous value to Disney/ABC, ESPN and other subsidiaries within the Disney family,” added Anthony Accardo, director, research & development, Disney|ABC Television Group. “Through our collaboration with Redrock, we are really pleased to see DigiBoom come to market and help elevate the state of the art for the industry.”