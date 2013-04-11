NAB: Yangaroo Partners With USA Studios

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

The advertising and digital media distribution service

provider Yangaroo has announced that it is partnering with post-production

house USA Studios to offer a full suite of post-production and delivery

services.

The alliance will also provide Yangaroo with a presence in

New York.

"We're excited to enter into this long-term relationship

with USA Studios," said Gary Moss, president and CEO of Yangaroo, in a

statement. "It allows both companies to coordinate growth strategies, leverage

each other's operational strengths, and continue to develop industry-leading

products."

As part of the agreement, Yangaroo and USA will jointly sell

and market their services, which include Yangaroo's digital distribution

technology and USA's post-production offerings.

USA's clients include Microsoft, TAG Worldwide, Jaguar, Land

Rover, Priceline, Calvin Klein, Disney, Ubisoft, Diageo Brands, My Traffic

Department, Grey Goose, Overstock.com, Ancestry.com, Mattel and others. It will

continue to provide post-production services -- video editing, closed

captioning, on-air tracking, direct response versioning, adaptation for online

and multimedia services.

"We see this relationship as a natural and

important progression for our advertising services business," noted Roger Khan,

president of USA Studios. "We have built a solid reputation over the past

quarter century providing a broad array of services to the advertising industry

and digital distribution has become an increasingly important segment of those

services. We feel the time is right for us to strategically align ourselves

with a specific digital distribution platform."