NAB: Yangaroo Partners With USA Studios
The advertising and digital media distribution service
provider Yangaroo has announced that it is partnering with post-production
house USA Studios to offer a full suite of post-production and delivery
services.
The alliance will also provide Yangaroo with a presence in
New York.
"We're excited to enter into this long-term relationship
with USA Studios," said Gary Moss, president and CEO of Yangaroo, in a
statement. "It allows both companies to coordinate growth strategies, leverage
each other's operational strengths, and continue to develop industry-leading
products."
As part of the agreement, Yangaroo and USA will jointly sell
and market their services, which include Yangaroo's digital distribution
technology and USA's post-production offerings.
USA's clients include Microsoft, TAG Worldwide, Jaguar, Land
Rover, Priceline, Calvin Klein, Disney, Ubisoft, Diageo Brands, My Traffic
Department, Grey Goose, Overstock.com, Ancestry.com, Mattel and others. It will
continue to provide post-production services -- video editing, closed
captioning, on-air tracking, direct response versioning, adaptation for online
and multimedia services.
"We see this relationship as a natural and
important progression for our advertising services business," noted Roger Khan,
president of USA Studios. "We have built a solid reputation over the past
quarter century providing a broad array of services to the advertising industry
and digital distribution has become an increasingly important segment of those
services. We feel the time is right for us to strategically align ourselves
with a specific digital distribution platform."
