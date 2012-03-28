NAB: XenData, Marquis Broadcast Deliver New Archive Solution

Archiving solution vendor XenData and Marquis Broadcast, a provider of content workflows and media integration software, are launching a new solution for archiving Avid Media Composer projects to LTO-5 cartridges.

The solution runs Marquis Project Parking software on a XenData SX-10 LTO-5 Archive Appliance to archiving and restoring Avid Media Composer projects on LTO-5 and is designed to both free up edit storage and offer improved protection of content by generating copies on one or more replica LTO tape cartridges.

The Project Parking software enables the user to move entire projects from multiple local or shared workspaces to LTO. It provides users with information on whether a project has been previously archived and when the project was last modified and makes it easy to update the archive if the project is modified.

The XenData SX-10 appliance manages LTO-5 tape drives or a robotic LTO tape library; compatible tape libraries include products from Dell, HP, IBM, Overland Storage, Qualstar, Quantum, Spectra Logic and Tandberg.