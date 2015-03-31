NAB XenData Expands Support for Sony Optical Disc

During the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas between April 13 and 16, archive tech provider XenData will be showing three new models of its SX-10 Archive Appliance lineup that can be used to manage Sony’s Optical Disc Archive external drives and libraries.

The new models are designed to be used with a vast range of widely used media asset management systems to archive content on Sony’s Optical Disc Archive cartridges.

The new models are: the SX-10-222, which manages one to two external Sony Optical Disc Archive drives; the SX-10-234, which connects to Sony’s ODS-L30M robotic library and is capable of supporting up to 30-cartridge slots; and the SX-10-238, which can support up to 131 cartridge slots for a near-line capacity of 196.5 TB.

In addition to the near-line capacity, the SX-10 appliance can manage an unlimited number of offline optical cartridges.