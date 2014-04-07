NAB: WideOrbit Reports Client Gains

NAB Show 2014

WideOrbit is reporting that its WO Network software for managing network ad sales and commercial operations has grown its client based by more than 45% in the last year.

The company also noted that it is expanding the product’s features and will be previewing the latest version during the NAB convention. These include new tools for more efficiently managing deals and for inventory and revenue analysis. The traffic and finance features have also been improved to support the complexities of national ad buys.

“The challenge in the industry is that most sales and traffic systems don’t work together,” said Ashley Barretto, general manager of WO Network for WideOrbit. “This causes sales organizations to develop ineffective workarounds and inventory and revenue reporting is never accurate….WO Network is a comprehensive solution that manages sales and traffic in one system, from proposal through billing, and provides an accurate view of inventory and revenue.”