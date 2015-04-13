NAB: WideOrbit Officially Opens Programmatic TV Marketplace

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

With new advertising technologies becoming a particularly hot topic at this year’s NAB Show, WideOrbit is launching its programmatic TV marketplace for local broadcast TV stations.

As previously reported, the WO Programmatic TV market was operating in beta for the last few months at a number of stations and was used to buy ads in both the Super Bowl and the Oscars.

“As the media business evolves, WideOrbit’s mission remains constant: make it easier to buy and sell media,” said Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit in a statemet. “Broadcasters and brands will mutually benefit from the automation of complex transactions. Our broadcast partners get access to a new revenue stream while maintaining control of their inventory and yields, and national advertisers receive a fully-automated, data-supported method for engaging audiences that were previously difficult to reach.”

Key features of the offering include a complete end-to-end programmatic marketplace and a number of features that allow stations to keep control over their inventory so that they can accept or reject any offer.

It is also deeply integrated with WideOrbit’s WO Traffic and WO Network media platforms, which are already in use by 70% of U.S. TV stations.

Over $30 billion in annual advertising spend is managed with WideOrbit’s software.