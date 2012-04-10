NAB: WideOrbit Launches New Cable Network Solution

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

WideOrbit is launching WO Network, an end-to-end solution that includes ad sales, traffic and program management systems in a single integrated product.

The new WO Network product is part of company's strategy of expanding its cable business.

"WideOrbit has more than 120 Networks on our WO Traffic platform," said Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit. "With the introduction of WO Network, we look forward to helping incremental networks with their complete system needs."

Separately, the company also announced the launch of WO Analytics, a turnkey analytics solution for the broadcast industry that is designed to help clients to rapidly create, monitor and improve their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and boost revenues.

Both WO Network and WO Analytics will be demoed next week during the NAB show.