NAB: WideOrbit to Demo WO Sales v3.0 in Vegas

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

WideOrbit Inc. has announced that it will be previewing the newest version of its sales, CRM and proposal solution, WO Sales v3.0, at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new version of the software, which is currently being used in nearly 300 television and radio stations, features an entirely new and streamlined user interface with simple workflow, navigation and menu options.

In a statement, Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit noted that the creation of "WO Sales v3.0 has been a collaborative process between our clients and our product management and development teams" that allowed them to better respond to their client's needs.

In addition to the streamlined interface, the newest version also features better integration with WO Traffic and a number of other features to streamline workflows.

WO Sales has two modules, WO CRM and WO Proposal. WO CRM includes such tools as Account Management, Sales Analytics, Sales Pipeline, and Budget and Forecasting while WO Proposal allows users to create Avails and Proposals and convert them into booked orders in WO Traffic. It also provides automated post-buy analysis and rate card management.

WO Sales v3.0 will be released to WideOrbit's early adopter partner customers in the second quarter of 2012.