NAB: Weigel Broadcasting Standardizes On Thomson Video Networks

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

Weigel Broadcasting Co. will use Thomson Video Networks' channel delivery system for its new Me-TV (Memorable Entertainment Television), a digital classic television network. Affiliates of Me-TV will utilize a solution based on Thomson's Sapphire broadcast server and ViBE EM2000 encoder.

The channel delivery system provides automated time-delay, network program substitution, frame-accurate ingest, local commercial insertion, logos, and an Emergency Alert System (EAS). The broadcaster deploys ViBE MPEG-2 encoders at the Me-TV network feed before uplink to Me-TV affiliates, where the Sapphire channel-in-a-box server provides switcher, video server, and branding functionality.

Weigel's roll-out of systems to affiliates began in March and will continue through 2011.

A sister network to Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studio Inc. and Weigel Broadcasting's This TV, which launched in 2008, Me-TV is designed to air on the digital subchannels of local stations, and is expanding nationally.

"We know from experience with Thomson's Sapphire and ViBE deployments in our This TV network that the package delivers considerable benefits," noted Kyle Walker, director of engineering, at Weigel Bin a statement. "By standardizing on the solution for all our Me-TV affiliates, we are making the most of its efficiency, as part of a competitive business model for the network."