NAB: Warner Bros. Selects Elemental

Elemental Technologies has announced that Warner Bros. has

deployed Elemental Server video processing systems to improve the studio's

Digital End-to-End (DETE) content workflow and distribution system.





Warner Bros. Technical Operations developed the DETE system

to enable automated and faster content delivery, more consistent video quality

and greater efficiency.





Elemental Server is used for large-scale content conversion

and to transcode and transform material to digital video formats ranging from

mezzanine-quality files to Web proxy files for remote viewing and editing.





"The addition of Elemental solutions to the DETE

platform has enabled us to expand our support of critical deliverables while

providing us with significant performance improvements," said Vicky Colf,

senior vice president, Digital Solutions and Services, Warner Bros. Technical

Operations in a statement. "The ability to increase the velocity of content

distribution across multiple platforms is vital to our business and technology

from Elemental is a key enabler."