NAB: Warner Bros. Selects Elemental
Elemental Technologies has announced that Warner Bros. has
deployed Elemental Server video processing systems to improve the studio's
Digital End-to-End (DETE) content workflow and distribution system.
Warner Bros. Technical Operations developed the DETE system
to enable automated and faster content delivery, more consistent video quality
and greater efficiency.
Elemental Server is used for large-scale content conversion
and to transcode and transform material to digital video formats ranging from
mezzanine-quality files to Web proxy files for remote viewing and editing.
"The addition of Elemental solutions to the DETE
platform has enabled us to expand our support of critical deliverables while
providing us with significant performance improvements," said Vicky Colf,
senior vice president, Digital Solutions and Services, Warner Bros. Technical
Operations in a statement. "The ability to increase the velocity of content
distribution across multiple platforms is vital to our business and technology
from Elemental is a key enabler."
