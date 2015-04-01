NAB: Vizrt Upgrades Viz One

Vizrt has announced that it will be demoing a new version of the Viz One Workflow Engine during NAB.

The media asset management system is designed to make file-based workflows more efficient and to help users visualize content data and processes so they can identify issues with their workflows.

Improvements to the latest version of Viz One include a new graphical workflow designer tool based on BPMN 2.0, simplified reporting tools, and panel integration in Adobe Premiere Pro.

“The goal of our latest workflow engine is to make all the daily tasks of media management from ingest to editing and playout not only easier - but more efficient,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, the company’s CTO in a statement. “With it, we’re able to offer our users increased productivity [so that they can] do more with the same, or even fewer resources.”