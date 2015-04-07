NAB: Vizrt Shows of Improved MAM Features

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

To help streamline broadcast workflows, Vizrt will be showing a new version of its media asset management system, Viz One, at the 2015 NAB show that includes a number of new features.

New features include an improved 4K and IP encoder and transcoder; extensive new web editor capabilities; the ability to store and preview any material; improvements to its logging tool; and upgraded Viz One Workflow Engine; new virtualization and cloud media storage options; and better management of online and on-air video content.

The Viz One platform is currently used in over 200 installations around the world.