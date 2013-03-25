NAB: Vizrt and Vimond Partner for OTT
Vizrt and Vimond Media Solutions have
announced that they will work together to offer new over-the-top TV
technologies that Vizrt will be showing during NAB 2013.
HÃƒÂ¥vard
Myklebust, senior VP of products and marketing at Vizrt noted in a statement
that the collaboration will offer "a comprehensive journalist tool to create
imaginative and informative online content while also providing a fantastic
user experience on any platform."
The
system relies on the Vizrt Online Suite, a high performance content management
platform and Vimond's over-the-top TV technology, which provides an automated
workflow for publishing video online and a player that broadcasters can use to
control and monetize their content. Video is streamed using a variety of
formats.
In
the Vizrt Online Suite's content management system, Escenic Content Studio, the
journalists can create stories, edit graphics and maps. They can also access
all their video content through the Viz Media Engine, Vizrt's media asset
management system.
The
videos are then transcoded in multiple formats with the graphics either burned
in or added live while streaming. The Vimond video player and control system
handles the distribution and the end user's interaction with the online
content.
"Our
partnership with Vizrt is all about enabling broadcasters to have an efficient
and combined workflow for broadcast and TV Everywhere, making sure that video,
graphics and metadata give the end viewers a rich and immediate experience on
all screens," noted Helge HÃƒÂ¸ibraaten, Vimond CEO in a statement.
