NAB: Vizrt and Vimond Partner for OTT

Vizrt and Vimond Media Solutions have

announced that they will work together to offer new over-the-top TV

technologies that Vizrt will be showing during NAB 2013.





HÃƒÂ¥vard

Myklebust, senior VP of products and marketing at Vizrt noted in a statement

that the collaboration will offer "a comprehensive journalist tool to create

imaginative and informative online content while also providing a fantastic

user experience on any platform."





The

system relies on the Vizrt Online Suite, a high performance content management

platform and Vimond's over-the-top TV technology, which provides an automated

workflow for publishing video online and a player that broadcasters can use to

control and monetize their content. Video is streamed using a variety of

formats.





In

the Vizrt Online Suite's content management system, Escenic Content Studio, the

journalists can create stories, edit graphics and maps. They can also access

all their video content through the Viz Media Engine, Vizrt's media asset

management system.





The

videos are then transcoded in multiple formats with the graphics either burned

in or added live while streaming. The Vimond video player and control system

handles the distribution and the end user's interaction with the online

content.





"Our

partnership with Vizrt is all about enabling broadcasters to have an efficient

and combined workflow for broadcast and TV Everywhere, making sure that video,

graphics and metadata give the end viewers a rich and immediate experience on

all screens," noted Helge HÃƒÂ¸ibraaten, Vimond CEO in a statement.