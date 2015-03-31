NAB: Vitec Launches Portable HEVC Device

Video encoding tech provider Vitec will be launching what it is billing as the “the industry's first entirely portable HEVC hardware encoder” at this year’s NAB Show.

The new MGW Ace using the new HEVC compression standard is designed to reduce bandwidth requirements by about 50%, the company reports, compared to receivers using H.264 compression.

The device could be used for live news broadcasting from the field, point-to-point contribution of HD video or live streaming from sports venues, the company believes.

"MGW Ace is a game-changing platform for today's video streaming and IPTV applications," said Eli Garten, VP of product management for Vitec in a statement.