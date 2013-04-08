NAB: Vision Research Demos Phantom Flex4K

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Vision Research has unveiled its new Phantom Flex4K

high-speed camera for the cinema market that the company is billing as a next-generation

camera with significantly faster frame rates and notable improvements in image

quality.





At its full acquisition resolution of 4096 x 2304 the camera

is capable of recording from 24 to over 900 frames-per-second (fps), and up to

1,000 fps at 4096 x 2160 resolution.





The camera is being previewed as a prototype at the 2013 NAB

Show and is expected to hit the market later this year.





"We are excited to announce the Phantom Flex4K, our first

professional cinema camera that is designed to capture normal frame rates, and

high speed up to 1,000 fps at 4k resolutions," said Toni Lucatorto, cinema

product manager at Vision Research. "We are previewing the Phantom Flex4K in

its current form here at NAB, however, there are still features to turn on and

work to be done. We plan to use the summer to roll out those features and

really run the camera through its paces before it officially hits the market.

When finished it will truly be an amazing piece of technology that has the

potential to revolutionize cinematography and overall video production."





The company noted that the Phantom Flex4K will support

different in-camera workflows to address different production styles. These

include using the uncompressed raw format to ensure the fastest high-speed

workflow on set and maximum quality and versatility for post-production.

Alternatively users can record compressed files for a simplified workflow

directly out of the camera.





For high-speed capture, it's possible to record up to 1,000

fps at 4K resolution of 4096 x 2160, up to 2,000 fps at 1920 x 1080, and over

3,000 fps at 1280 x 720.





Another notable feature of the camera system is

a new on-camera control interface; exceptional image quality; new workflow

options; improved performance at standard frame rates; Phantom CineMag IV

support; up to 64GB of internal memory; two 3G-SDI outputs which can be

configured as independent 4:4:4 1080p signals or used together to monitor the

full 4K image; component viewfinder output and other features.