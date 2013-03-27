NAB: VIPIR Goes Touch Screen
Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013
Baron Services will be showing its popular
VIPIR weather system in an touch screen format at this year's NAB. The upgrade to VIPIR
means that all aspects of the weather system, including its flexible 3D mapping,
patented tornado detection and automated storm tracking can be displayed
directly from the weather wall using onscreen tools instead of a mouse.
"Given
the popularity of touch screen capability on smart phones and tablets, it seems
only logical that viewers would begin to expect to see the same technology
applied to their weather forecasts," noted Robert O. "Bob" Baron, president and
CEO of Baron Services in a statement. "Using a finger to plot a storm track,
touching the screen to add a data overlay, and zooming into storms, combined
with an extremely high level of customization make VIPIR touch screen an
exciting new way to make the weather come alive for viewers."
Baron
also reported that Central Florida News, a Bright House Networks channel, has
been the first to utilize the VIPIR touch screen as part of their weather
tools.
Separately
the company also announced that Waterman Broadcasting's WBBH-TV, a long time
user of Baron Services' broadcast products for on-air weather programming, has
also deployed several of Baron's new digital products for their web and mobile
offerings.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.