NAB: VIPIR Goes Touch Screen

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Baron Services will be showing its popular

VIPIR weather system in an touch screen format at this year's NAB. The upgrade to VIPIR

means that all aspects of the weather system, including its flexible 3D mapping,

patented tornado detection and automated storm tracking can be displayed

directly from the weather wall using onscreen tools instead of a mouse.





"Given

the popularity of touch screen capability on smart phones and tablets, it seems

only logical that viewers would begin to expect to see the same technology

applied to their weather forecasts," noted Robert O. "Bob" Baron, president and

CEO of Baron Services in a statement. "Using a finger to plot a storm track,

touching the screen to add a data overlay, and zooming into storms, combined

with an extremely high level of customization make VIPIR touch screen an

exciting new way to make the weather come alive for viewers."





Baron

also reported that Central Florida News, a Bright House Networks channel, has

been the first to utilize the VIPIR touch screen as part of their weather

tools.





Separately

the company also announced that Waterman Broadcasting's WBBH-TV, a long time

user of Baron Services' broadcast products for on-air weather programming, has

also deployed several of Baron's new digital products for their web and mobile

offerings.