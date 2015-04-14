NAB: Videa Partners With Videology

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Ad tech start-up Videa has announced that it has concluded a multi-year partnership deal with Videology that will provide media buyers with tools to programmatically plan, buy and report on television advertising.

Videa, which is backed by Cox, provides a supply-side platform for automating data-driving broadcast TV campaigns. It is participating in the third annual SPROCKIT program at NAB that highlights startups in media and entertainment.

Videology provides software for converged TV and video advertising campaigns, with a focus on the demand side of the equation.

“We know that there is tremendous interest in extending programmatic buying to TV, so our partnership with Videology, whose technology is used by some of the largest demand sources in the world, was a logical choice,” said Shereta Williams, president of Videa, in a statement. “This partnership will allow media buyers to plan and purchase more targeted TV buys across platforms with greater simplicity and transparency, while exposing our broadcast partners to new sources of demand.”

The Videology agreement will allow advertisers and agencies to work with Videa’s broadcast clients on advertising campaigns and to improve workflow efficiencies and utilize data-enhanced audience targeting to drive value and new demand for linear television, the two companies said.

“We initially developed our software to correspond to the shifts that we saw coming in the way that consumers were watching TV content, specifically around TV and video convergence” said Scott Ferber, chairman and CEO, Videology, in a statement. “What’s so exciting about this partnership with Videa, is that as broadcasters make more premium inventory accessible for data-enabled, automated planning and buying, our vision is coming full circle. The best part is that this type of converged planning and buying is driving tremendous results for advertisers.”