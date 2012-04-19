NAB: ViaSat Launches ExedeSM Newsgathering

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

ViaSat has launched a new satellite solution, ExedeSM Newsgathering, which offers broadcast journalists a new way to capture, edit and deliver full HD stories from the field that is more affordable than traditional satellite services and reaches beyond the boundaries of microwave.

Terminals for the service can be either mounted on small vehicles, as ViaSat was demonstrating this week at NAB, or transported in a luggage-sized carrying case. The service, which is being trialed by the ABC-owned stations, is available in the U.S. now on a select basis with general availability by the end of this year.

"This new service on the Exede network platform builds on the January launch of our transformational broadband network," said Stephanie Copeland, COO for the ViaSat services group. "Now we're extending the economic and performance benefits of high-capacity Ka-band satellites to portable and nomadic applications, and national broadcasters involved in our initial trials are providing great feedback."

High-capacity Ka-band satellites offers a number of advantages, including more affordable bandwidth and the ability to use compact terminals or smaller vehicles, which allows more journalists to be deployed on tight budgets.

It also has more bandwidth capacity "depth," which reduces the need to compete for limited bandwidth with other on-scene reporters, and the ability to send breaking news when there is no electricity, cell connections, or vehicle access.