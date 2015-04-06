NAB: Verance’s VP1 Technology Recommended for ATSC 3.0

At this year’s NAB, the Verance Corporation will be showing its new VP1 technology, which the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s ATSC TG3/S33 Specialist Group on Management and Protocols recently recommended for inclusion in the ATSC 3.0 next-generation terrestrial TV broadcast standard.

VP1 provides an open architecture system for first-screen Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), which enables a number of features, such as personalized viewing, onscreen interactivity, dynamic advertising and viewing measurement for viewers who broadcast services via cable, satellite and OTT.

In a statement, Dave Siegler, VP of Technical Operations, Cox Media Group explained the importance of the technology by noting that “Cox views the broadband-enabled personalized viewing, on-screen interactivity, dynamic advertising and viewer measurement features of ATSC 3.0 as fundamentally important to the future of the broadcast ecosystem. Being able to deliver these features to our entire audience is important to the long-term strength of our industry.”

Verance's technologies are already widely used. Its Cinavia technology was standardized by the motion picture industry in 2006. It protects theatrical and home entertainment releases against unauthorized use in over 200 million consumer devices worldwide, including Blu-ray Disc players, game consoles, digital media adapters, PCs and set-top boxes.

Verance demo the new VP1 technology at the ATSC’s Technology Pavilion (LVCC North Hall Booth N5738) during the show.