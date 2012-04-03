NAB: Utah Scientific Launches New Universal Distribution System

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Utah Scientific has launched the Utah-100/UDS Universal Distribution System that the company says combines the flexibility of a multirate digital routing switcher with the economy of simple distribution amplifiers.

"The Utah-100/UDS is really a routing switcher hiding inside a DA frame, a new approach that is enabled by some recent advances in component technology," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific, in a statement. "We're always looking for ways to apply the latest advances to give our customers the most cost-effective and reliable solutions possible."

The modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports. That allows a 4-RU frame to feed up to 144 output ports at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of alternative distribution-amplifier packages, the company says.

The system is targeted to all types of video operations, including television stations, production houses, and pro A/V installations and will be demoed at the 2012 NAB show between April 16 and 19 in Las Vegas.