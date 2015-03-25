NAB: Utah Scientific, Axon Partner on Broadcast Tech

Routing and master control vendor Utah Scientific has announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Dutch-based Axon Digital Design to work together on technology, product development, marketing and sales.

The partnership is another sign on of the ongoing consolidation of the vendor market, which has seen a number of partnerships, alliances and mergers in recent years.

As part of the agreement, Utah Scientific will become the exclusive North American distributor of Axon’s Synapse line of modular products and Cerebrum facility control solutions and Axon will assume responsibility for world-wide distribution of Utah Scientific’s product line, which includes the Utah-400 Routing Switcher family and the new Utah-100/UDS line of lower-cost routers.

“We are extremely excited about this unique opportunity for us to bring together two of the industry’s leading infrastructure suppliers,” said Tom Harmon, Utah Scientific CEO, in a statement. “We are looking forward to being able to offer best-of-breed solutions in both switchers and modular products to our customers and we have already started working with Axon to integrate our existing products and accelerate our development of products for the emerging segments of our industry such as IP video and UHD-TV”