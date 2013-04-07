NAB: upLynk Demoes Live Streaming System

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Video streaming technology provider upLynk will be demoing a

new live linear multiscreen streaming service at the 2013 NAB Show.





The company also announced that Disney/ABC Television has

signed on as the company's first customer.





Disney/ABC has already deployed upLynk to manage encoding

and delivery of content for web, mobile and tablet streaming for the Watch

Disney apps: Watch Disney Channel, Watch Disney Junior and Watch Disney XD.

Those apps allow authenticated subscribers of pay-TV providers that have done

TV Everywhere deals with Disney/ABC to stream both on-demand content and linear

TV streams.





The technology also allows for dynamic ad replacement.





In a statement as part of the announcement, Andy Beach,

analyst at The Diffusion Group, noted that the upLynk product taps into growing

demand for content on computers and mobile devices and that "pay-TV providers

are increasingly looking to roll out TV Everywhere services that extend

subscriber services with live linear channels to grow their audience size and

increase engagement across mobile platforms. The momentum behind multiscreen

content delivery platforms is accelerating."





The solution is designed to make it easy for

operators and programmers to quickly launch live streaming services and works

with a wide variety of devices and operating systems including iOS, Android,

Windows desktop, Windows 8 apps, BlackBerry 10, Mac, Linux and Roku.