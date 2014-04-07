NAB: TVU Networks, Vislink Partner on IP Video

Two major players in the delivery of video for news and sports broadcasters, TVU and Vislink, are partnering to offer an end-to-end solution for the capture and delivery of video over 3G/4G, satellite and microwave transmission technologies.

TVU Networks is a major player in systems for the transmission of IP video over cellular networks while Vislink is a major provider of microwave, satellite and wireless ENG/SNG communication systems.

The combined hybrid technology would provide broadcasters with alternative distribution paths when they can't use cellular networks.

"As broadcasters continue the push to convert to an IP-based infrastructure, demand for reliable IP transmission solutions in a spectrally challenged environment has never been higher," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks in a statement. "Vislink and TVU are the two industry technology leaders and this partnership gives us the unique ability to combine best-in-class cellular, satellite, microwave, mesh, and Ethernet transmission solutions with a powerful back-end management and distribution system in TVU Grid to deliver a powerful complete end-to-end IP-based ecosystem."

"As the innovators of the industry's first hybrid cellular and RF transmission systems, NewStream and AirCam, Vislink understands the ever changing demands of live video collection, newsgathering and production," Mike Payne, CEO of Vislink, added in a statement. "Today, the expansion of the Vislink strategy with TVU provides customers with an extended suite of solutions and network management capability which is unparalleled in the industry."