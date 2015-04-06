NAB: TVU, Bitcentral to Demo Joint Workflow System

As IP-based mobile newsgathering technologies become more important in newsrooms, TVU Networks and Bitcentral have announced that they will be showing a joint solution at NAB that integrates Bitcentral’s Oasis content management, archiving and collaboration platform with TVU’s TVUPack mobile IP video transmission solutions.

The alliance means that field reporters and crews use TVUPack’s multiple IP data connections and wireless HotSpot functionality to automatically upload files from the field to the broadcast production facility where it will be automatically ingested into the Bitcentral Oasis asset management system.

Field crews who use multiple data connections simultaneously will be able to speed up the process of ingesting raw video content, edited stories and other large files into the Bitcentral production workflow system.

The companies noted that a number of large broadcasters, including Hearst Television, will implement the joint offering to streamline their asset management process.

“This joint solution from TVU and Bitcentral gives Hearst stations around the country tremendous flexibility in terms of being able to quickly ingest files into our workflow from the field,” said Joe Addalia, director of technology, Hearst Television, in a statement. “As newsgathering becomes more mobile, TVU and Bitcentral are allowing our reporters to do more from the field while maintaining the same workflow that they would use at the studio.”