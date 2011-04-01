NAB: Triveni Digital to Demo Mobile DTV

Triveni Digital will be highlighting a new open electronic service guide (ESG) carouselling interface for multiplexers as part of Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder metadata generation and management system. The multiplexer interface is designed to make it easy for station groups using the GuideBuilder system to establish reliable, cost-saving centralcasting models for delivery of Mobile DTV services.

"We've applied our advances in the fixed ATSC DTV environment to the provision of ATSC Mobile DTV services, thereby giving broadcasters a dependable solution for ensuring continuous playout of ESG data in a cost-effective centralcasting model," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales, head of marketing at Triveni Digital in a statement. "GuideBuilder's new open ESG carouselling interface enables broadcast groups to consolidate and simplify mobile DTV operations with confidence, and we look forward to presenting this solution and its benefits at the 2011 NAB Show."

In extending the capabilities of the GuideBuilder system, Triveni Digital has pursued an open architecture, which makes GuideBuilder's ATSC Mobile ESG carouselling interface compatible with products from such vendors as Axcera, DTVinteractive, LARCAN, and Rohde & Schwarz.

During the 2011 NAB Show, the GuideBuilder system will be demonstrated by Triveni Digital at its booth and at the Mobile DTV Pavilion.