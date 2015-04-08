NAB: Telestream Unveils a New Episode

Telestream will be showing off a new version of its multiformat video encoding software Episode, which is scheduled for wide release in the second quarter of 2015.

New features of the 6.5 version include support for closed captions, new formats, multi-bitrate encoding and multi-track audio.

“With Episode 6.5, we concentrated on closed captioning support as well as adding the newer formats such as HEVC, VP9, and AS-11,” said Barbara DeHart, VP of desktop business at Telestream in a statement. “Our continued goal is to give customers remarkable output quality in the most flexible and streamlined way possible.”