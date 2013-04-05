NAB: Telestream Launches Vantage Cloud
Telestream has announced that it is extending
its Vantage file-based video transcoding and workflow automation software to
cloud-based environments with the launch of Vantage Cloud.
Vantage
Cloud makes it possible to run all the capabilities of Vantage - including
automated transcoding, media processing, analysis, and packaging - on
cloud-based infrastructure.
As
part of the launch Telestream also announced a partnership with Amazon Web
Services (AWS) for its initial deployment.
"Vantage
was built for scale and very large deployments. Vantage Cloud now allows users
to run Vantage in an elastic, hosted environment," said Barbara DeHart,
vice president of marketing at Telestream. "Vantage Cloud combines the
exceptional quality, video processing, and broad format support that Vantage
offers with the pay-as-you-go pricing option that cloud-based services like AWS
offer."
The
solution will be demoed by Telestream during the 2013 NAB convention.
