NAB: Telestream Launches Vantage Cloud

Telestream has announced that it is extending

its Vantage file-based video transcoding and workflow automation software to

cloud-based environments with the launch of Vantage Cloud.





Vantage

Cloud makes it possible to run all the capabilities of Vantage - including

automated transcoding, media processing, analysis, and packaging - on

cloud-based infrastructure.





As

part of the launch Telestream also announced a partnership with Amazon Web

Services (AWS) for its initial deployment.





"Vantage

was built for scale and very large deployments. Vantage Cloud now allows users

to run Vantage in an elastic, hosted environment," said Barbara DeHart,

vice president of marketing at Telestream. "Vantage Cloud combines the

exceptional quality, video processing, and broad format support that Vantage

offers with the pay-as-you-go pricing option that cloud-based services like AWS

offer."





The

solution will be demoed by Telestream during the 2013 NAB convention.