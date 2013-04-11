NAB: Telestream Integrates QC, Workflow Applications
Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013
The digital media tech and workflow solution provider
Telestream has announced the integration of its Vantage video transcoding and
workflow orchestration products with VidCheck's automated quality control
product, VidChecker.
"Automated QC is becoming increasingly critical in
file-based workflows, particularly with the proliferation of different formats
that a broadcaster or content producer is often asked to provide," said
John Pallett, director of product marketing and enterprise products at Telestream,
in a statement. "Vantage does a great job producing the different
versions, and VidChecker allows users to fully integrate QC within Vantage
prior to transcoding to ensure the validity of incoming content."
The integration means that users of VidChecker can do an
independent check to ensure that the different versions created by Vantage
exactly match the versions required within one automated, unified system.
"This addresses key issues in implementing
file-based workflows -- making transcoding and QC as integrated and reliable as
possible," added Thomas Dove, CEO at VidCheck in a statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.