NAB: Telestream Integrates QC, Workflow Applications

The digital media tech and workflow solution provider

Telestream has announced the integration of its Vantage video transcoding and

workflow orchestration products with VidCheck's automated quality control

product, VidChecker.





"Automated QC is becoming increasingly critical in

file-based workflows, particularly with the proliferation of different formats

that a broadcaster or content producer is often asked to provide," said

John Pallett, director of product marketing and enterprise products at Telestream,

in a statement. "Vantage does a great job producing the different

versions, and VidChecker allows users to fully integrate QC within Vantage

prior to transcoding to ensure the validity of incoming content."





The integration means that users of VidChecker can do an

independent check to ensure that the different versions created by Vantage

exactly match the versions required within one automated, unified system.





"This addresses key issues in implementing

file-based workflows -- making transcoding and QC as integrated and reliable as

possible," added Thomas Dove, CEO at VidCheck in a statement.