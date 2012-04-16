NAB: Talking Tech With Avid's Gary Greenfield

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Since landing at Avid in 2007, CEO Gary Greenfield has

worked relentlessly to reshape the longtime provider of broadcast and TV

technologies, refocusing its product line and operations with a renewed focus

on customer relations.

This transformation has taken time, but seems to be paying

off. Avid reported its first quarterly profit since 2007 under GAAP principles

in its last earnings report and will be offering offer two dozen new products

at this year's NAB, which Greenfield calls one of the "richest" offerings the

company has launched in Vegas since taking charge.

Those new products very prominently include a new multiplatform

distribution (MPD) solution; the cloud-based Avid Interplay Sphere solution to

streamline newsgathering and production processes; new solutions for integrated

digital asset management workflows; Avid Motion Graphics, the company's

next-generation graphics solution; and additions to its server and storage

lines.

Many of these products were developed in close collaboration

with clients. As part of the company's renewed customer focus, Greenfield

notes, they've set up customer advisory boards that made many suggestions that

were incorporated into this year's new products.

What follows is a shortened version of a lengthy

conversation Greenfield had with B&C's technology contributing editor,

George Winslow, shortly before NAB.

As we go into NAB, what are some of the biggest

challenges you think broadcasters are facing and how has Adobe responded to

that in terms of your new products?

I think this is actually one of the most exciting times for media enterprises

and for broadcasters. We are in a point of time where there are many different

ways to share news and entertainment.

One of the big things that is changing is that consumers are

driving everything. It used to be that a new way of distribution should show up

and people would have to go that direction. You'd get distribution in Boston on

cable provider and in Washington D.C. on another.

But today, it is very much about consumer choices, and how

our customer are able to respond to consumers by providing great entertainment

and also giving consumers a variety of choices of where they can view the

material.

We've seen a big change, just since NAB 2011, when everyone

was starting to talk about multiplatform distribution, but were still thinking

about it as alternative viewing experience.

Today it is really about an integrated viewing experience.

Nielsen just released data about viewing experience showing how many people are

sitting there with at least once smart device, maybe two -- an iPad and a

phone, as they watch TV.

So we are trying to do is to enable our customer to be offer

that integrated viewing experience.

I think we have also moved beyond simple file-based

workflows to the point where it is all about asset-based workflows, where you

create once and then deliver an integrated experience to many [platforms and

devices.] If you are creating a news story, that story may be shared between an

online viewing device as well as a traditional TV.

And that focus is reflected in the launch of your new multiplatform

distribution (MPD) solution at NAB?

That is correct. But that is just one part of it. Since I've joined the company

[in 2007], I don't think we have ever had a richer set of products. We will

have a dozen plus products being released.

For our MPD reference solution, the cloud is an important

part. With the introduction of our Interplace Sphere solution, our customer can

get closer to where the news is and to be able to deliver it in a timely

fashion from where it is happening as opposed to having to bring everything,

all the content, back to the central fortress.

One of things we've incorporated as we built our products is

a series of customer advisory boards -- not just with senior engineering leader

but also senior business leaders to make sure we are solving business problems.

I think that has translated into putting great capabilities into our products.

Vendors and broadcasters have been working for some

time to find ways to streamline workflows. What are some of areas where you

think more can be done?

In our messaging, we differentiate between file-based and asset-based

workflows. File-based workflow is really simply about capturing on digital

instead of capturing on tape.

I think most organizations are moving in that direction as

they move towards HD or as the early adopters of HD move to digital capture.

But when you think about workflow, you have to think about

more than how we capture. We have to think about creating the content and

delivering it.

So one of the reasons we refer to asset-based workflows is

that it is not just about the how we capture the material but how we reuse and

leverage it. When we create a story, it is not just about video, it is about

the story as an asset and all the things associated with the story and the

multiscreen viewing experience that is going on with it.

So managing those assets is critical. When we survey our

customers with a third party research firm, the two most important things that

came back from them are asset management and metadata. And when you hear

metadata, you are just hearing about a variant of asset management issues.

How will your new Interplay Sphere solution help streamline

workflows in news operations?

This is a solution that was very much been influenced by our customer advisory

boards. Two and a half years ago when we acquired some technology, we knew the cloud

was important and we were trying to figure out to make sure we could match it

to our customer workflow.

The first thing that customers told us was that rather than

having a dedicated client, which was the way the industry had grown up, they

would like to have an integrated view into the newsroom and have something that

was role-specific as opposed to product-specific.

So last year at NAB we introduced Interplay Central.

Interplay Central was designed to give folks a Web-based HTML 5 experience and

-- as the name implies -- a central view into the newsroom.

The second thing that the customers told us they wanted to

be able to build complete stories in the field without having to bring the

media back.

[So with Interplay Sphere,] you can capture media and edit

in the field and combine that local media with all the centralized media. Just

as you might stream a video from YouTube, we stream assets from the centralized

store, allowing the local editor to combine them into a story. We upload just

the components they need. It will load a proxy first so it can go immediately

to air, and it will replicate it with high quality media. It is really quite

exciting how seamless it is as a cloud solution.

When I talk to engineers I still hear a fair amount of

resistance to cloud solutions. They'll say they like the idea, but that they

are concerned about having their assets somewhere in case of catastrophic event

that would bring down their connectivity.

I'd say that in fact it is the other way around and that our cloud solution is

more secure. That perception is one of the reasons why working so closely with

customers has made a difference. As you said, that was their initial concern.

So we've been demonstrating to our customers that it actually helps them

improve their resiliency and improve flexibility.

Part of the reason for the reaction you're hearing is that

people think of the public Internet when they hear the word cloud. But what we

are talking about is a hybrid cloud solution that takes advantage of their existing

infrastructures.

With that, I think we can help people become much

comfortable with the security of the cloud because they can use the public

Internet or they can use the proprietary links they already have on their

remotes or they can use cell phones and so forth.

Because we are only moving the media that needs to be part

of that package up the line, we actually create a more resilient infrastructure

for them that gives them a variety of communication paths. So we have actually

improved that environment.

This also came directly from working with our customers. One

of customers at a major network who is on a customer advisory board saw it last

week and he said never thought that we could be showing at NAB what they had

described during a customer advisory in October.

Of course we were working on it before. I wish I could do

everything in six months -- we can't. But we did fine tune based on feedback

from customer advisory board.

Adobe has already made quite a bit of progress into

the TV industry with their editing products and they will be making a big

splash with their CS6 in next few weeks. What sets you apart in terms of what

you can offer broadcasters?

First of all, we consider Adobe an important partner and hopefully they

consider us the same. We have validated support for CS5.5 and although we

haven't been able to do that for 6.0 at this stage of the game we will.

What we are really saying is that we are about integrated

workflow. We hope people will use Media Composer but just as we started supporting

[Apple's] Final Cut some years ago we are going to support other editing

platforms on top of our asset management system and on top of our storage

platform. And, we have Creative Suite for some time in our craft editing

solutions -- After Effects and Photoshop are frequently used in combination

with an Avid workflow.

In fact with Avid Motion Graphics, which we also

highlighting at NAB, one of ways you can create those graphics is through

Creative Suite.

So there is a mutual partnership there that is very good for

us and very good for our customers.

What differentiates an Avid solution versus an Adobe

solution is that we are about integrated workflow. What we say is that we are

Avid optimized in an open ecosystem, which means we can deliver a complete

creative workflow.

Adobe is not able to do that. They need someone else's

storage. They need someone else's asset management system, someone else's

ingest servers, they need someone else's play-out servers, they need someone

else's everything.