NAB: T-VIPS Expands Transport Product Line-Up

Video contribution and distribution specialist T-VIPS is expanding its product lines and will introduce a specialized portfolio for transport stream monitoring and switching at this year's 2011 NAB Show. The line will be branded as nSure and pitched as a solution for ensuring the delivery of high quality video.

"The launch of the nSure range of solutions makes it simpler for customers to understand our targeted offerings in the video transport domain," said Janne T. Morstøl, COO, T-VIPS. "By focusing our transport stream portfolios on processing and remultiplexing, with the cProcessor line, and monitoring and switching in the nSure range, we provide the whole industry with specialized products designed to make complex video network operations simple."

The nSure products join the company's cProcessor line, which offers solutions for the processing, modification and remultiplexing of transport streams; its Video Gateways solutions for the compression and transport of high-quality video, primarily over IP networks; and tManage, a range of software tools for network and connection management.