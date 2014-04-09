NAB: Study Says Roku Tops Apple TV In OTT Usage

NAB Show 2014

Roku owners go over-the-top to view TV shows and movies more frequently than Apple TV users, Parks Associates claimed in a new consumer research study it presented at this week’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The firm’s Streaming CE And Content Purchasing Habits study found that 86% of Roku owners use a subscription OTT service of any kind, versus 77% of Apple TV owners. Additionally, 75% of Roku owners use Netflix, compared to 63% among the Apple TV crowd.

However, more Apple TV owners use Amazon Prime Instant Video – 40% versus 28%, noted Parks Associates director of research Brett Sappington.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.