NAB: Strong International Attendance Expected

International attendance for this year's NAB show is shaping up as particularly strong, with more than 60 international delegations are expected to attend. Delegations attending the show for the first time include Latvia, Chad, Pakistan and Nepal.

"As the world's largest media and entertainment event, NAB Show draws attendees and exhibitors from all corners of the globe," said NAB executive VP of conventions and business operations Chris Brown. "Each year, around 30 percent of NAB Show attendees travel from outside the U.S. to this must-see event."

The NAB also reported that over 400 international companies will be exhibiting at the show and there will be seven international pavilions, including the U.S. Export Pavilion, Bavarian Pavilion, Belgian Pavilion, Brazil Pavilion, French Pavilion, KOTRA (Korea Trace-Investment Promotion Agency) Pavilion, KBTA (Korea Broadcasting Technology Association) Pavilion and the UK Pavilion c/o Tradefair.

To encourage international attendance, the NAB has been working with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The agency has once again selected the convention as a critical trade show and the NAB Show is participating in the agency's International Buyer Program, which recruits International Trade Delegations to select U.S. tradeshows.