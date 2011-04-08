NAB: Streambox To Release iPad 2 App

In another sign of the growing importance of tablets in TV newsgathering, Streambox is planning to launch a new Streambox Live Mobile Encoding App for the the iPad 2.

"The iPad 2's support for video capture using the front and rear-facing cameras will allow Streambox Live users the ability to transport high-quality live and file-based video, turning the iPad 2 into viable reporting tool for journalists in the field," said Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox, which provides services and products for mobile newsgathering that are widely used by news organizations, in a statement. "Using Streambox Live on iPad 2, video can be transmitted with up to 30 frames per second - the same frame-rate as laptops, but the compact design of the tablet allows for easier transportation and content creation for journalists in live breaking news situations."

The company's StreamboxME (Mobile Encoder) solution, which is an element of the Streambox Live Service, provides flexible, mobile newsgathering tools for sending live or file-based video back to studios.

The professional video encoding app will allow streaming up to 750 kilobytes per second (kbps) and a frame rate of up to 15 frames per second on the iPhone and iPad 2; the StreamboxME Pro version encodes 30 frames per second on the iPad 2.

The company has already introduced StreamboxME apps for a number of other devices, including the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, HTC LTE Thunderbolt, Android-based smartphones, and IP connected laptops.