NAB: Streambox to Demo 4K Encoder
Streambox will be showing a new 4K software encoder and player and its new 4K Rackmount Encoder/Decoder during the 2014 NAB Show.
The product produces 4K real-time transmissions or the creation of 4K files for streaming, broadcasting, post production and live events.
The new Streambox ACT-L3 4K encoder is an adaptive bitrate encoder capable of encoding full resolution 3840 x 2160 UHD or 4096 x 2160 4K Cinema DCI 23.98, 24, 29.97 and 30 frames per second 4K videos in real-time with currently available video equipment, the company reports.
The ACT-L3 4K encoder can record 4K videos to a file standalone or as they are streamed for Store and Forward applications.
During the convention, Streambox will also be demonstrating simplified 4K workflows.
